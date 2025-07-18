Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for five straight sessions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1036.4, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 10.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1036.4, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24936.3. The Sensex is at 81666.8, down 0.72%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 17.56% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.35, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

