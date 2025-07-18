Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3534.3, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 10.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3534.3, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24936.3. The Sensex is at 81666.8, down 0.72%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 11.7% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22680.35, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3528.1, up 0.5% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 19.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.65% gain in NIFTY and a 10.63% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 62.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Jio Financial Q1 PAT rises 3.8% YoY, AMC business scales rapidly

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

