Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation rose 2.90% to Rs 393.75 after the company posted strong Q1 FY26 results.

On a consolidated basis, net profit surged 4,589% year-on-year to Rs 133.16 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 8.96% YoY to Rs 2,872.70 crore during the quarter. Profit before tax zoomed 3861% YoY to Rs 201.60 crore, while EBITDA increased 53.16% YoY to Rs 533 crore, the company's highest-ever for a first quarter.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from the cement segment rose 9.43% YoY to Rs 2,630.35 crore, while revenue from ready-mix concrete and others declined 0.64% YoY to Rs 254.45 crore. Cement sales volume stood at 5.1 million metric tonnes (MMT) in Q1 FY26.

 

The company announced that it plans to reach a cement production capacity of about 31 MMTPA by Q3 FY27, after successfully acquiring Vadraj Cement (VCL). This move will help it stay the fifth-largest cement group in India. Nuvoco also plays a vital role in East India, and the acquisition supports its growth into the Western and Northern regions. This will strengthen its presence and create long-term value for its stakeholders.

Nuvoco continued to focus on reducing debt, lowering its like-for-like net debt by Rs 884 crore year-on-year to Rs 3,474 crore. It emphasized premium products, which accounted for 41% of the trade volume in Q1 FY26. The company achieved a strong trade mix of 76%, its highest in the past 13 quarters. The increasing popularity of its Nuvoco Concreto and Nuvoco Duraguard brands shows a strong demand for high-performance construction solutions.

Additionally, the company highlighted its commitment to sustainability by cutting carbon emissions to 453.8 kg CO₂ per tonne of cementitious material in Q1 FY26, down from 457 kg in FY24. This move reinforces its leadership in low-carbon cement production.

Jayakumar Krishnaswamy, managing director of Nuvoco Vistas Corp, said, The company witnessed healthy volume growth during the quarter. It maintained a sharp focus on premiumization and trade mix, which contributed to enhanced realizations and led to the highest-ever first-quarter consolidated EBITDA in the companys history. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving sustained growth and expanding our market presence.

He further added, Following the successful acquisition of Vadraj Cement, the company is fully geared up to operationalize the plants at Kutch and Surat by Q3 FY27 and at the same time expand its market footprint in the Western region. Alongside this, the Company will continue to prioritize initiatives around premiumization, geo-optimization, and cost efficiency to further strengthen its competitive edge.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (NVC) is one of the largest cement companies and concrete manufacturers in India, with a consolidated capacity of 25 MMTPA. It offers a diversified range of products such as cement, ready-mix concrete (RMX), and modern building materials, i.e., adhesives, wall putty, dry plaster, cover blocks, and more.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

