Friday, July 18, 2025 | 01:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

NTPC announces reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as CMD

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

W.e.f. 1st August 2025 till 31st July 2026

NTPC announced that the Ministry of Power, Government of India vide its letter dated 18 July 2025 has informed that the President of India has re employed Gurdeep Singh (DIN: 00307037), Chairman & Managing Director, NTPC as the Chairman & Managing Director of NTPC on contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 1st August 2025 till 31st July 2026, or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest on the terms and conditions to be decided by the Government of India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Afcons Infra gains after emerging as L1 bidder for two major road construction contracts in Croatia

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Nuvoco Vistas Corp rallies on stellar Q1 results, PAT surges to Rs 133 crore

Jio Financial Q1 PAT rises 3.8% YoY, AMC business scales rapidly

Jio Financial Q1 PAT rises 3.8% YoY, AMC business scales rapidly

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Saregama India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodaySensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon