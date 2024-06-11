Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 5.12%, rises for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1154, up 5.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% jump in NIFTY and a 54.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1154, up 5.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. Natco Pharma Ltd has gained around 18.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19774.7, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

