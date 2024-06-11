Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd gains for fifth session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 1:18 PM IST
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1633.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.07% in last one year as compared to a 25.46% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.47% spurt in the Nifty Metal.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1633.4, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23337.55. The Sensex is at 76691.49, up 0.26%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 4.37% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9795.85, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.67 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 99.69 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon