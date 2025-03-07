Natco Pharma Ltd up for fifth session

Friday, March 07, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 823.5, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.68% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.38% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Natco Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 823.5, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. Natco Pharma Ltd has dropped around 35.76% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20423.35, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

