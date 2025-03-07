Friday, March 07, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 0.02%, rises for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 530.25, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% jump in NIFTY and a 11% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 530.25, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22577. The Sensex is at 74336.54, down 0%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has slipped around 5.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23163, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 529, down 0.45% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 16.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.09% jump in NIFTY and a 11% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

