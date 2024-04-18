Business Standard
Natco Pharma update on legal complaint filed in US

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
NATCO Pharma announced that Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC and Fresenius Kabi Deutschland GmbH (together, Fresenius) have filed a complaint against Natco Pharma USA LLC f/k/a Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC in the District Court of Delaware relating to the marketing of Dash Pharmaceuticals Diazepam Injection prefilled syringe in the United States.
Fresenius has not yet effectuated service of the complaint which is required to commence the lawsuit.
Natco Pharma intends to defend the matter accordingly.
Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC had been acquired by Natco Pharma, Inc. and Dash Pharmaceuticals LLC had changed its name to Natco Pharma USA LLC
First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

