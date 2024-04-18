DreamFolks partners with RedBeryl

To provide luxury experiences to its customers

DreamFolks announced a strategic partnership with RedBeryl, a pioneer in luxury lifestyle and personalized services, to provide luxury experiences to its customers. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in redefining the luxury experience for customers across the globe. This strategic alliance aims to enable DreamFolks clients \ including banks, card networks, and enterprises C the opportunity to enhance their customer value proposition.

Through this partnership, customers can enjoy access to 3000+ exclusive members\only club across 150+ countries and front row seating at prestigious international sporting events like Olympics, Wimbledon, Champions League, and World Cups.

Additionally, this partnership offers luxurious stays at over 15,000 premium hotels worldwide, exquisite dining experiences at acclaimed international venues & Michelin star restaurants, elite mobility optionsincluding private jets and yacht.

Furthermore, the collaboration provides customized health and wellness solutions with renowned fitness chains and experts. These services will be offered through co\branded card. These cards represent not only a symbol of prestige but also a gateway to a world of unmatched luxury and exclusivity.

