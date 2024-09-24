National Aluminium Company Ltd Spurts 3.52%, BSE Metal index Gains 1.75%

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 7.86% over last one month compared to 1.73% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.62% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 3.52% today to trade at Rs 186.65. The BSE Metal index is up 1.75% to quote at 32741.1. The index is up 1.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd increased 2.85% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 2.38% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 43.97 % over last one year compared to the 28.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.