Revolt Motors' newly launched RVI e-motorcycle garners over 16,000 bookings in first week

Revolt Motors' newly launched RVI e-motorcycle garners over 16,000 bookings in first week

Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Revolt Motors announced the successful launch of RV1 and RV1+ electric motorcycle, which have achieved over 16,000 bookings within the first week of its launch.
The company added, "This overwhelming demand reflects the massive acceptability and excitement for India's first commuter electric motorcycle, positioning the RV1 as a game-changer in the country's two-wheeler segment."
Launched on 17 September 2024 by Hon'ble Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, the RV1 and its premium variant, RV1+, are offered at an introductory price of Rs 84,990 for the RV1 and Rs 99,990 for the RV1+.
 
First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

