Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.36% over last one month compared to 2.07% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.24% rise in the SENSEX

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained 1.33% today to trade at Rs 259.95. The BSE Metal index is up 0.57% to quote at 34595.25. The index is up 2.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Enterprises Ltd increased 1.08% and Vedanta Ltd added 0.87% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 16.14 % over last one year compared to the 10.17% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 14.36% over last one month compared to 2.07% gain in BSE Metal index and 1.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10004 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.31 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 272 on 13 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 140 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

ACME Solar commissions additional 16 MW of wind power project at Gujarat

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Godrej Properties acquires additional 3.8 acre land in South Bengaluru

Godrej Properties acquires additional 3.8 acre land in South Bengaluru

Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Info Edge (India), Medi Assist Healthcare Services, NTPC Green Energy

Stock Alert: NBCC (India), Info Edge (India), Medi Assist Healthcare Services, NTPC Green Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon