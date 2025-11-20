Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order from MWSDB, Nepal

Image

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

To construct and operate Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant in Kathmandu Valley

Va Tech Wabag has secured a Large' repeat order from Melamchi Water Supply Development Board (MWSDB), Nepal, towards Design, Build and Operate (DBO) of a state-of-the-art Sundarijal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) with a capacity of 255 Million Liter per Day (MLD) in Kathmandu Valley, funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) scope will be executed over thirty six (36) months, followed by five (5) years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M), underscoring WABAG's lifecycle partnership capabilities. The new plant to be constructed adjacent to the existing Melamchi WTP, which was built by WABAG in 2017, will treat water from the Melamchi, Yangri, and Larke Rivers, meeting Nepal's National Drinking Water Quality Standards and strengthening water security for Kathmandu's growing population.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NBCC (India) rises after securing Rs 2,966-cr PMC contract from NMRDA

NBCC (India) rises after securing Rs 2,966-cr PMC contract from NMRDA

Va Tech Wabag climbs after bagging large order from MWSDB, Nepal

Va Tech Wabag climbs after bagging large order from MWSDB, Nepal

UFO Moviez surges after signing exclusive advertising rights deal with Miraj Cinemas

UFO Moviez surges after signing exclusive advertising rights deal with Miraj Cinemas

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down after 12-year tenure

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Surges 1.33%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon