Godrej Properties acquires additional 3.8 acre land in South Bengaluru

With additional revenue potential of Rs 2,400 cr
Godrej Properties (GPL) announced the acquisition of an additional ~ 3.8-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, thereby unlocking Rs 2,400 crore of additional revenue and ~ 2 million sq. ft. of additional development potential.
With this acquisition, GPL envisions a large-scale, premium residential community with an estimated total revenue potential of ~ Rs 3,500 crore with ~ 3 million sq. ft. on the overall ~ 30 acres development. The enhanced potential is largely due to higher FSI permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined ~ 30 acres holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township.
Commenting on the acquisition, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, This expansion gives us the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects our vision for sustainable, integrated living. The strong performance of our projects in this corridor highlights the depth of demand and the confidence customers place in our brand. We will aim to deliver a development that not only meets the aspirations of today's homebuyers but also sets new standards for design, wellness, and urban planning in Bengaluru.
