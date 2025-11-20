Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Online Media Solutions partners with Dailymotion Advertising

Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Brightcom Group announced an update to the strategic partnership of Online Media Solutions (OMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brightcom Group, with Dailymotion Advertising, one of the world's leading video marketing suites.

This collaboration combines Dailymotion's premium global audience with OMS's advanced monetization technology, offering publishers and advertisers brand-safe video environments, greater audience reach, and smarter monetization.

Since going live in October 2025, the partnership has already shown strong early traction, underscoring the alignment between both teams and strengthening our global video advertising capabilities. Dailymotion has been a driving force in online video for nearly two decades. It empowers video creators, users, and advertisers through a premium, brand-safe video ecosystem. Both companies look forward to a better holiday quarter due to the roll out of this partnership.

 

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

