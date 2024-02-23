Sensex (    %)
                        
National Bank for Agriculture &amp; Rural Development standalone net profit rises 36.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 22.93% to Rs 12218.53 crore
Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development rose 36.26% to Rs 1594.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1169.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 22.93% to Rs 12218.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9939.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Total Operating Income12218.539939.25 23 OPM %91.5992.44 -PBDT2130.191546.36 38 PBT2130.191546.36 38 NP1594.201169.97 36
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

