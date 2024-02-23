Total Operating Income rise 22.93% to Rs 12218.53 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development rose 36.26% to Rs 1594.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1169.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Total Operating Income rose 22.93% to Rs 12218.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 9939.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.12218.539939.2591.5992.442130.191546.362130.191546.361594.201169.97