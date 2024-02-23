Sensex (    %)
                        
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Orient Cement Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 February 2024.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 24.38 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 66.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
Orient Cement Ltd tumbled 4.65% to Rs 244.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51775 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44658 shares in the past one month.
Team Lease Services Ltd crashed 3.29% to Rs 3031.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1128 shares in the past one month.
Yes Bank Ltd pared 3.06% to Rs 26.33. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 519.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1024.15 lakh shares in the past one month.
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd corrected 2.99% to Rs 110.49. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

