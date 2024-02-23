Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Xchanging Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd and Nirlon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2024.
BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd and Nirlon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Xchanging Solutions Ltd tumbled 12.07% to Rs 150.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.
BGR Energy Systems Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 86.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Agro Tech Foods Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 970.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2715 shares in the past one month.
Prataap Snacks Ltd slipped 5.85% to Rs 1155. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9336 shares in the past one month.
Nirlon Ltd corrected 5.78% to Rs 429.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34971 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Xchanging Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nirlon standalone net profit declines 2.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Information Technology shares fall

V R Films &amp; Studios Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Barometers trade with sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Volumes soar at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Kalyani Steels spurts on inking MoU with Odisha Govt

Australia Market tumbles as energy, materials stocks fall

Energy stocks edge lower

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon