Xchanging Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Agro Tech Foods Ltd, Prataap Snacks Ltd and Nirlon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 February 2024.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd tumbled 12.07% to Rs 150.75 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 86.98. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Agro Tech Foods Ltd lost 7.26% to Rs 970.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2715 shares in the past one month.

Prataap Snacks Ltd slipped 5.85% to Rs 1155. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 58561 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9336 shares in the past one month.

Nirlon Ltd corrected 5.78% to Rs 429.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34971 shares in the past one month.

