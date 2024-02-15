Sensex (    %)
                        
National Fertilizer consolidated net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 25.22% to Rs 7580.93 crore
Net profit of National Fertilizer declined 72.76% to Rs 150.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 554.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 25.22% to Rs 7580.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7580.9310137.34 -25 OPM %4.168.90 -PBDT293.53841.37 -65 PBT201.11751.74 -73 NP150.90554.03 -73
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

