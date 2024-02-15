National Fertilizer consolidated net profit declines 72.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 25.22% to Rs 7580.93 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of National Fertilizer declined 72.76% to Rs 150.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 554.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 25.22% to Rs 7580.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10137.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7580.9310137.344.168.90293.53841.37201.11751.74150.90554.03