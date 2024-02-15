Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net Loss of JPT Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.110.12 -8 OPM %-27.27-33.33 -PBDT-0.02-0.04 50 PBT-0.02-0.04 50 NP-0.02-0.04 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Swarna Securities standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks edge higher

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 575.00% in the December 2023 quarter

R R Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

GSL Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Thakkers Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Avonmore Capital &amp; Management Services consolidated net profit rises 14.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Adhesives reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon