Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Financial Reporting Authority Chair highlights need for building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance

National Financial Reporting Authority Chair highlights need for building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry conference, on 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust', Nitin Gupta, Chairperson of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), highlighted Indias remarkable journey of reforms, capital market expansion, and financial resilience, while stressing the critical importance of sound corporate governance and a globally comparable, high-quality financial reporting framework. He noted that Indias transformation over the past decade has been powered by the digital revolution, tax reforms, a more competitive investment climate, and new laws aimed at simplification and efficiency. Emphasizing that Indias ambition to become a USD 30 trillion economy within the next two decades rests on trust, transparency, and governance, he outlined five key pillars of high-quality financial reporting: robust accounting and auditing standards, independent standard-setting institutions, strong quality controls within audit firms, professional accountancy bodies, and independent regulatory oversight. Reflecting on past challenges such as the Twin Balance Sheet problem and major corporate failures, he underlined the urgency of building resilience through stronger financial oversight and governance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sai Life Sciences commissions phase II of its production block in Bidar (Unit IV)

Sai Life Sciences commissions phase II of its production block in Bidar (Unit IV)

Australian Dollar supported after elevated inflation reading

Australian Dollar supported after elevated inflation reading

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order worth Rs 268.88 cr

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order worth Rs 268.88 cr

HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon