Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian Dollar supported after elevated inflation reading

Australian Dollar supported after elevated inflation reading

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The Australian Dollar/US Dollar or AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6520 on Thursday, consolidating near two-week high. The pair rose impressively yesterday after Australia's consumer price inflation or CPI accelerated to a one-year high in July. The CPI surged 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, following June's 1.9 percent rise, the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported. This was the strongest since July 2024, when inflation was 3.5 percent. At the August meeting, the Australian central bank unanimously decided to trim the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 3.60 percent, which was the third reduction this year. However, the pace of reductions could be moderate following the recent spike in inflation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Barometers drop on US tariff impact; Nifty trades below 24,600

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order worth Rs 268.88 cr

Shakti Pumps (India) secures order worth Rs 268.88 cr

HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

HCLTech, Pearson India and MeitY Startup Hub collaborate for promoting entrepreneurship

HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Bank allots 767.70 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon