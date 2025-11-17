National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.71% to Rs 1001.55 croreNet profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 50.46% to Rs 112.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 76.71% to Rs 1001.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 566.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1001.55566.77 77 OPM %79.8780.79 -PBDT358.15205.97 74 PBT27.4924.49 12 NP112.0974.50 50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content