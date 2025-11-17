Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 76.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 550.56 croreNet profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 76.23% to Rs 67.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 284.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 550.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 528.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales550.56528.38 4 OPM %76.2378.76 -PBDT287.10446.89 -36 PBT84.89264.67 -68 NP67.62284.42 -76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content