Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 76.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Oriental Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 76.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 550.56 crore

Net profit of Oriental Infra Trust declined 76.23% to Rs 67.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 284.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 550.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 528.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales550.56528.38 4 OPM %76.2378.76 -PBDT287.10446.89 -36 PBT84.89264.67 -68 NP67.62284.42 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

