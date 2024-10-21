Business Standard
National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

National Standard (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Exxaro Tiles Ltd, Mufin Green Finance Ltd, Century Enka Ltd and Medicamen Biotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2024.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 13.40% to Rs 4770 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3640 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 209 shares in the past one month.

 

Exxaro Tiles Ltd lost 5.93% to Rs 91.94. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 59486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85980 shares in the past one month.

Mufin Green Finance Ltd crashed 5.81% to Rs 102.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11525 shares in the past one month.

Century Enka Ltd fell 5.80% to Rs 578.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15369 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4970 shares in the past one month.

Medicamen Biotech Ltd shed 5.69% to Rs 512.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4163 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13182 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

