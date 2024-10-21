Business Standard
Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales decline 18.41% to Rs 346.95 crore

Net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences reported to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.41% to Rs 346.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 425.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales346.95425.24 -18 OPM %17.678.85 -PBDT33.3514.37 132 PBT8.01-11.84 LP NP8.01-17.16 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

