Volumes spurt at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Tejas Networks Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 113.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 October 2024.

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 113.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.68 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.73% to Rs.1,291.40. Volumes stood at 26.23 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd registered volume of 43.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock slipped 17.70% to Rs.2,479.95. Volumes stood at 3.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 102.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.73 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.97% to Rs.1,017.05. Volumes stood at 9.54 lakh shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd recorded volume of 506.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 63.92 lakh shares. The stock lost 14.41% to Rs.175.69. Volumes stood at 69.3 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 31.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.80 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.93% to Rs.6,048.35. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

