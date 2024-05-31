Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1222.09% to Rs 11.37 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 982.40% to Rs 13.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Natural Biocon (India) declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1222.09% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.11.370.8613.531.251.1420.931.6320.000.130.180.220.250.130.180.220.250.060.130.150.18