Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1222.09% to Rs 11.37 croreNet profit of Natural Biocon (India) declined 53.85% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1222.09% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 982.40% to Rs 13.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
