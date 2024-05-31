Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.05% to Rs 40.91 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 9.62% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.98% to Rs 158.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 40.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.40.9149.32158.39219.922.081.442.231.450.250.171.161.130.180.080.800.740.110.040.570.52