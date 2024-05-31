Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 17.05% to Rs 40.91 crore
Net profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.05% to Rs 40.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.62% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.98% to Rs 158.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.9149.32 -17 158.39219.92 -28 OPM %2.081.44 -2.231.45 - PBDT0.250.17 47 1.161.13 3 PBT0.180.08 125 0.800.74 8 NP0.110.04 175 0.570.52 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the December 2023 quarter

Bhushan Kumar Appoints Neeraj Kalyan &amp; Shiv Chanana as Directors on T-Series Board

Indian Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra's Exciting Winter Swiss Diaries

Neeraj Chopra Features in the Latest TVC of Eveready's Ultima Alkaline battery - Powers Kids Uninterrupted Play and limitless Imagination

Neeraj A Sharma Receives Prestigious "Medal of Honour" at Consular Day 2024 in Chennai

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.99 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shree Krishna Paper Mills &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures standalone net profit rises 641.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 26.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon