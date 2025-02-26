Natural Biocon (India) standalone net profit rises 212.50% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 40.74% to Rs 1.28 croreNet profit of Natural Biocon (India) rose 212.50% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 40.74% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.282.16 -41 OPM %19.534.63 -PBDT0.250.10 150 PBT0.250.10 150 NP0.250.08 213
