Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC bags 3 hydro projects from Govt. of Mizoram

NBCC bags 3 hydro projects from Govt. of Mizoram

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
NBCC (India) announced that the department of Irrigation & Water Resources, Government of Mizoram has engaged NBCC for Planning, designing and implementation of following 3 Hydro Projects:

1. Harnessing the potential of the Mat River, Serchhip: A sustainable Dam project for water security and community development.

2. Multipurpose Rainwater Harnessing Dam, Ngur- Vapar, Champhai District.

3. Transforming Water falls into Economic and Ecological Assets: A Dual Mini-Dam Project at Vantawng, Thenzawl.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

