NBCC bags 3 hydro projects from Govt. of Mizoram

NBCC (India) announced that the department of Irrigation & Water Resources, Government of Mizoram has engaged NBCC for Planning, designing and implementation of following 3 Hydro Projects:
1. Harnessing the potential of the Mat River, Serchhip: A sustainable Dam project for water security and community development.
2. Multipurpose Rainwater Harnessing Dam, Ngur- Vapar, Champhai District.
3. Transforming Water falls into Economic and Ecological Assets: A Dual Mini-Dam Project at Vantawng, Thenzawl.
