Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9915 shares

Birlasoft Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 February 2025.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd witnessed volume of 1.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9915 shares. The stock dropped 0.64% to Rs.776.60. Volumes stood at 9136 shares in the last session.

Birlasoft Ltd saw volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30519 shares. The stock dropped 1.64% to Rs.496.40. Volumes stood at 31105 shares in the last session.

 

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13712 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.12,722.00. Volumes stood at 20258 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Eleganz Interiors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

White House, US, United states

US CFPB likely terminates some probationary staff due to inefficiency

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex 600 pts lower at 75,700; Nifty below 23,000; SMIDs decline over 1%

Defence equipments, weapons, India weapons, Army, weapon

Aero India 2025: Military gadgets for civilian use compete for attention

Sam Altman, Elon Musk

Sam Altman slams Elon Musk: 'I feel for him, don't think he's happy'

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd clocked volume of 96736 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19204 shares. The stock gained 3.65% to Rs.687.00. Volumes stood at 57879 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd saw volume of 62034 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13937 shares. The stock dropped 0.15% to Rs.2,063.40. Volumes stood at 24828 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME Amwill Health Care drops on debut

BSE SME Amwill Health Care drops on debut

Indo Count Inds climbs Q3 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Indo Count Inds climbs Q3 PAT rises 30% YoY to Rs 75 cr

Sensex tanks 731 pts; realty shares tumble for the third day

Sensex tanks 731 pts; realty shares tumble for the third day

NSE SME Ken Enterprises slides on listing day

NSE SME Ken Enterprises slides on listing day

Glenmark Pharma launches Evoclin Foam's bioequivalent in US

Glenmark Pharma launches Evoclin Foam's bioequivalent in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon