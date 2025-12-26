Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NBCC (India) jumps on Dubai foray, Mumbai Port redevelopment MoU

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

NBCC (India) climbed 4.13% to Rs 120.95 after the state-owned construction firm announced key developments spanning overseas real estate and domestic infrastructure projects.

NBCC said it has entered the international real estate market by commencing overseas operations in Dubai through its wholly owned subsidiary, NBCC Overseas Real Estate LLC. The subsidiary has acquired a prime land parcel measuring 14,776.80 sq ft in Dubai Mainland for AED 15 million, which will be developed as a mixed-use project.

Separately, the company received in-principle approval from Mumbai Port Trust to be engaged as the executing agency at an agency charge of 7% of the project cost. The scope of work includes planning, design, execution and supervision of multiple projects such as a CGO Complex, an iconic building, a multi-level car parking facility and an international convention centre, along with maintenance of port infrastructure.

 

In this regard, NBCC has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mumbai Port Authority on 23 December 2025, for the development of a CGO Complex on 25 acres of Mumbai Port land on a turnkey, deposit-work basis. Under the agreement, NBCC will act as the project management consultant for the proposed development. The company said the MoU has been executed in the normal course of business.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction. As on September 2025, the Government of India held 61.75% in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

