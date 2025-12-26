Friday, December 26, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEBI eases procedure for issuing duplicate securities, hikes limit to Rs 10 lakh

SEBI eases procedure for issuing duplicate securities, hikes limit to Rs 10 lakh

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has simplified the process for issuing duplicate securities certificates. In a circular, the market regulator doubled the monetary threshold for the simplified documentation process to Rs 10 lakh from the earlier Rs 5 lakh. Following this, investors whose lost or damaged securities are valued up to Rs 10 lakh will now have to submit fewer documents to get duplicate certificates. SEBI said this is aimed at reducing compliance hassles and removing inconsistencies that existed due to different practices followed by companies and registrar and transfer agents (RTAs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Railway stocks rally ahead of Union Budget 2026 on capex hopes

Railway stocks rally ahead of Union Budget 2026 on capex hopes

Supreme Industries bags Rs 54 crore repeat order from BPCL

Supreme Industries bags Rs 54 crore repeat order from BPCL

Ola Electric rallies after arm secures PLI-Auto incentives worth Rs 367-cr

Ola Electric rallies after arm secures PLI-Auto incentives worth Rs 367-cr

Wall Street Extends Gains Amid Light Holiday Trading and Positive U.S. Job Data

Wall Street Extends Gains Amid Light Holiday Trading and Positive U.S. Job Data

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth positive

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAjit Mishra Religare Broking Stocks RecommendationsKunal Kamble, Bonanza - Stocks to Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI todayShyam Dhani Industries IPOAir Chief Marshal AP Singh Egypt VisitUS Airstrikes on ISIS Targets in NigeriaPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon