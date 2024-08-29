Reliance Ind gains as board to mull bonus issue on Sep 5

Reliance Industries advanced 2.41% to Rs 3,068 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 5 September 2024 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders.

RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

The meeting will focus on a proposal to issue bonus shares to equity shareholders. The company plans to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalization of reserves.