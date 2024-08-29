Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Ind gains as board to mull bonus issue on Sep 5

Reliance Ind gains as board to mull bonus issue on Sep 5

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Reliance Industries advanced 2.41% to Rs 3,068 after the company said that its board will meet on Thursday, 5 September 2024 to consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders.
The meeting will focus on a proposal to issue bonus shares to equity shareholders. The company plans to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the equity shareholders of the company by capitalization of reserves.
RIL is India's largest private sector company. Its activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.04% to Rs 17,448 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 18,182 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Gross revenue rose by 11.55% year on year (YoY) to Rs 257,823 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th AGM of RIL (Photo: PTI)

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL posted record Rs 10 trn turnover in FY24; Sensex, Nifty flat

GIFT City

Govt lowers minimum public shareholding rule to 10% for GIFT City listing

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business

Reliance AGM LIVE news: FY24 Ebitda was Rs 1.78 trn, net profit was Rs 79,020 cr, says Mukesh Ambani

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag

India hands over first payment to Sri Lanka for hybrid power projects

Whirlpool

Whirlpool of India stock jumps 7%, hits 52-week high; up 86% in 6 months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon