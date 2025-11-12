NDR INVIT Trust standalone net profit declines 23.94% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.59% to Rs 50.55 croreNet profit of NDR INVIT Trust declined 23.94% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 54.59% to Rs 50.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.5532.70 55 OPM %99.1399.63 -PBDT24.9332.95 -24 PBT24.9332.95 -24 NP24.9732.83 -24
