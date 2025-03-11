Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nectar Lifesciences slumps after Mohali unit gets seven observations from EU authorities

Nectar Lifesciences slumps after Mohali unit gets seven observations from EU authorities

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Nectar Lifesciences was locked in 5% lower circuit at Rs 26.38 after the company said that its Punjab-based API manufacturing facility had received seven observations, following an EU regulatory inspection.

In a regulatory filing made after market hours yesterday, the company stated that its API manufacturing facility in Saidpura, Mohali, Punjab, underwent a joint inspection by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM) and the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Medical Devices (AEMPS) to assess compliance with EuGMP standards.

Following the inspection, seven observations including four critical, were noted.

Nectar Lifesciences said that it is in the process of preparing a corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) report to address the observations. The company emphasized its commitment to quality and compliance with cGMP standards.

 

The European regulator will conduct a re-inspection of the facility to verify the compliance and CAPA submitted which may lead to EuGMP approval.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 160pts at 73,950, Nifty flat; IT, Pvt Bks down 1.5%; IIB tanks 25%

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details here

Ranya Rao

Karnataka orders probe against Ranya Rao's father in gold smuggling case

Arkade developers

Arkade Developers shares gain 4% as promoter acquires 0.1 mn shares

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank stock crashes as derivative portfolio hit invites downgrades

Nectar Lifesciences is a research-based pharmaceutical company, primarily engaged in manufacturing APIs and formulation. The company has four manufacturing facilities across Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The company is into manufacturing Cephalosporin (oral and sterile) at its two units in Derabassi and Punjab.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 0.48% to Rs 454.33 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade near flat line; bank shares decline

Barometers trade near flat line; bank shares decline

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy appoints CFO

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy appoints CFO

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches luxury wildlife retreat in Tipeshwar

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches luxury wildlife retreat in Tipeshwar

IntellectAI partners with Across America Insurance Services

IntellectAI partners with Across America Insurance Services

ICICI Securities fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

ICICI Securities fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon