Karnataka orders probe against Ranya Rao's father in gold smuggling case

The Karnataka government has ordered an investigation into the role of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the alleged gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter and actress Ranya Rao. The government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe his role in the case.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office confirmed that Gaurav Gupta's appointment order was issued Monday night, reported news agency PTI.
Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.
What is the case against Ranya Rao?
The case pertains to the seizing of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport from Ranya Rao, who came under the radar of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) due to her frequent trips to Dubai. Following the recovery, searches were conducted at her residence and officials seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore along with Rs 2.67 crore in cash.
On Monday, the Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru sent the Kannada actress to judicial custody till March 24. Ranya was produced before the bench of Vishwanath C Gowdar at the special court after three days of being in DRI's custody.
When Rao was presented in the special court, she alleged being verbally abused by the DRI officials during her interrogation. To this, the DRI said its officials just asked what was relevant to the case and proposed to produce CCTV evidence.
Opposition's stance
On Monday, ex-Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai sought a thorough investigation into the illegal gold smuggling network. He stressed the need to "expose all those involved in the network."
Taking a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led government, Bommai noted, "The current government has also allocated land worth thousands of crores. No one can predict future criminal activities. The probe into the actress smuggling gold illegally from Dubai is ongoing and it must be conducted in all dimensions, and the culprits must be punished."
Reacting to the reports alleging the involvement of two ministers, Bommai reiterated the need for a comprehensive investigation and noted, "This does not appear to be an isolated incident. Such a major crime can't occur without officials' involvement. The entire network behind it must be exposed. A CBI probe will reveal who was responsible. A thorough investigation will bring out the truth."
Echoing Bommai's sentiment, state BJP President BY Vijayendra also lashed out at the government and urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to disclose the names of the ministers allegedly involved in the case. "She (Ranya Rao) was escorted by police officers, indicating that she is not an ordinary individual. If someone is receiving protocol treatment at Kempegowda International Airport and is exempt from security checks, it suggests the involvement of influential individuals, including some ministers," he said.(with agency inputs)