Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IntellectAI partners with Across America Insurance Services

IntellectAI partners with Across America Insurance Services

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

To provide loss analysis and underwriting accuracy through IntellectAI's Magic Submission and Xponent

IntellectAI , an Insurtech Transformation Partner with end-to-end, AI and data-powered underwriting solutions from Intellect Design Arena , announced a partnership with Across America Insurance Services to drive underwriting accuracy and efficiency with loss run extraction and analysis solutions. The wholesale insurance provider is IntellectAI's most recent customer for Magic Submission and Xponent, built on IntellectAI's proprietary Purple Fabric platform.

Powered by Purple Fabric, Intellect's AI platform, Magic Submission is an ingestion and extraction tool designed to streamline insurance submissions, enhancing operational efficiency and accuracy for carriers, brokers, agents and MGAs. The company's AI-powered underwriting solution, Xponent, is designed to boost underwriter efficiency and consistency for commercial and specialty insurers, enabling faster and more accurate underwriting outcomes.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Securities fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

ICICI Securities fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Allcargo Gati slides after total volume fell to 95 kt in Feb'25

Allcargo Gati slides after total volume fell to 95 kt in Feb'25

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc signs power delivery agreement with Serentica Renewables

Hindustan Zinc signs power delivery agreement with Serentica Renewables

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayNifty IT Index TodaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayXiaomi 15 Series Launch in India TodayTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon