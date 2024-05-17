Neelkanth reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 1.03 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 233.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.44% to Rs 5.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Neelkanth reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.0305.723.1712.6207.179.780.14-0.250.400.190.11-0.280.300.090.11-0.280.300.09