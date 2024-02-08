Sensex (    %)
                        
Neo Infracon reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Sales rise 388.37% to Rs 2.10 crore
Net profit of Neo Infracon reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 388.37% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2.100.43 388 OPM %20.48-97.67 -PBDT0.45-0.35 LP PBT0.39-0.41 LP NP0.39-0.41 LP
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

