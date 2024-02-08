Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 182.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:59 PM IST
Sales rise 8.61% to Rs 1474.47 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Construction Company reported to Rs 182.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 257.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.61% to Rs 1474.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1357.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1474.471357.62 9 OPM %16.19-10.63 -PBDT144.91-363.15 LP PBT114.48-395.13 LP NP182.30-257.85 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 29.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 89.83% in the December 2023 quarter

S Chand &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.89 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Williamson Magor &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 13.28% in the December 2023 quarter

DCX Systems standalone net profit declines 31.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Esquire Money Guarantees reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Indian Hume Pipe Company standalone net profit rises 19.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon