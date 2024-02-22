Nestle India Ltd soars 0.21%, rises for fifth straight session

Nestle India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2549, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.69% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.29% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Nestle India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2549, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 21967.9. The Sensex is at 72321.93, down 0.41%. Nestle India Ltd has risen around 3.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Nestle India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53892.35, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2548, up 0.21% on the day. Nestle India Ltd is up 36.69% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.29% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 81.77 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News