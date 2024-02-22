Marico Ltd spurts 0.43%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 541, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.98% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.29% spurt in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 541, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 21967.9. The Sensex is at 72321.93, down 0.41%. Marico Ltd has gained around 3.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53892.35, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 540.25, up 0.35% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 66.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

