The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured an order from a reputed real-estate developer to construct Multi storeyed residential towers at Thane in the Mumbai, metropolitan Region. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued in range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The scope of the order includes construction of the core and shell works for five towers having 62 floors and allied parking area comprising basements+ground+5 podiums.

With the economy showing encouraging positive movement, we see good opportunities in the residential buildings sector, said M V Satish, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings), L&T. We have executed some unique and prestigious structures over the past few years and recently have been introducing new technologies and advanced methods to fast-track construction that is becoming increasingly green and sustainable and, at the same time, reflecting the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We see this order as another opportunity for us to delight our customers. he added.

