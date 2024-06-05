Business Standard
Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 5.89%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5623.5, up 5.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.59% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% gain in NIFTY and a 63.04% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5623.5, up 5.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 22249. The Sensex is at 73373.23, up 1.8%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 24.7% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23193.3, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5645, up 5.87% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 93.59% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% gain in NIFTY and a 63.04% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 25.97 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Jun 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

