Net claims of non-residents on India declined by US$ 12.2 billion IN Q3FY024 to US$ 370.4 billion

Net claims of non-residents on India declined by US$ 12.2 billion during October-December 2023 to US$ 370.4 billion as at end-December 2023, according to a latest update from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The decline in net claims was due to the higher rise in Indian residents' overseas financial assets (US$ 40.7 billion) as compared to the increase in foreign-owned assets in India (US$ 28.5 billion).

Reserve assets recorded a significant rise (US$ 34.8 billion) and accounted for over 85 per cent of increase in foreign assets of Indian residents during Q3:2023-24. The rise in India's foreign liabilities was attributed to higher inward direct investments, portfolio investments and loans taken by resident entities; even as trade credits recorded a marginal decline. Reserve assets accounted for 63.9 per cent of India's international financial assets.

The share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities remained at its level a quarter ago (50.4 per cent). The ratio of India's international financial assets to international financial liabilities improved to 72.4 per cent in December 2023 from 70.9 per cent a quarter ago.

