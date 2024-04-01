Sensex (    %)
                             
US Dollar Speculators Turn Net Short For First Time In Nearly 3-Years

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures turned net short, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -629 contracts in the data reported through March 26, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 1308 net contracts.
First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

