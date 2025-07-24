Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 05:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-UK Free Trade Agreement aims at doubling bilateral trade to US$120 billion by 2030

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Welcoming the signing of the IndiaUK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry stated that the Agreement marks a historic milestone in strengthening economic relations between the two dynamic nations. The agreement, aimed at doubling bilateral trade to USD 120 billion by 2030 and further increasing it by another USD 40 billion by 2040, reflects a shared ambition to deepen ties across trade, investment, innovation and sustainability.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

